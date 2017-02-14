Top Stories
'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele &amp; Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 2:12 pm

Kylie Jenner Rocks Pink Hair at Her Pop-Up Shop!

Kylie Jenner Rocks Pink Hair at Her Pop-Up Shop!

Kylie Jenner just opened her second pop-up shop and she got totally mobbed by fans on the way inside!

The 19-year-old reality star was spotted rocking a pink wig as she made her way into the store on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

After officially opening the store with boyfriend Tyga by her side, Kylie headed back outside to take photos with fans who had been waiting in the cold.

She took to her Snapchat to document it all, as fans chanted her name while she posed for selfies with some lucky admirers!

Check out the video below…
Photos: AKM/GSI, SplashNewsOnline
