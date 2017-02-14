Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 2:27 am

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Chat it Up With Madonna At Philipp Plein's Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Chat it Up With Madonna At Philipp Plein's Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner rocked her thigh-high boots as she sat front row at Philipp Plein‘s fashion show today!

The 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star viewed the new collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

She and her boyfriend Tyga chatted it up with Madonna, who sat next to them in a stylish furry coat alongside photographer Steven Klein.

The group watched as Sofia Richie and Anwar Hadid showed off the brand’s new looks on the runway. Head to our gallery to see the pics!

“PHILIPP PLEIN NYC!!!!” Steven shared on Instagram along with the photo below. “WELCOME!!!!!!!!!!#Philippleinlovesny ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐THANK U FOR BRING SO GENEROUS AND PASSIONATE ABOUT WHAT U do… Happy Valentines Day Rambo ❤❤❤.”
