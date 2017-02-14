Top Stories
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017

Laverne Cox On Finally Meeting Beyoncé: 'I Met The Queen!'

Laverne Cox finally got to meet her idol Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards, and now, she’s dishing all about it!

“Stephen, I met the queen. I met the queen,” the 32-year-old entertainer expressed while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday evening (February 13) in New York City. “She sees me and her face lights up, and the moment she sees me she’s like ‘Help me up, help me up’. Beyonce got up! Beyonce got up for me!”

Also during her interview, Laverne explained why she told the audience at the Grammys to google Gavin Grimm while presenting an award at the ceremony over the weekend.

“Anti-trans bathroom bills are not really about bathrooms,” Laverne told Stephen while talking about Grimm‘s case. “They’re about whether or not trans people have the right to exist in public space. Because if we can’t use public bathrooms, we can’t go to schools. We can’t work. We can’t go to health care facilities. So it’s really about us having a right to exist in public space, and I exist and I have a right to exist in public space.”


