'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 11:43 am

Lindsay Lohan Wants to Meet with Donald Trump

Lindsay Lohan steps out for the Love X Fashion X Art event held at The Box on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress was joined at the event by artist Domingo Zapata.

Lindsay recently spoke with DailyMail and told the publication she wants to meet with Donald Trump to speak about Syrian refugees.

“I want to try to get the word out to Donald Trump bring him over there, have him see all the positive things they are doing over there and all America can do to help as well,” she said.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan

