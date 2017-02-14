Lindsay Lohan Wants to Meet with Donald Trump

Lindsay Lohan steps out for the Love X Fashion X Art event held at The Box on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress was joined at the event by artist Domingo Zapata.

Lindsay recently spoke with DailyMail and told the publication she wants to meet with Donald Trump to speak about Syrian refugees.

“I want to try to get the word out to Donald Trump bring him over there, have him see all the positive things they are doing over there and all America can do to help as well,” she said.