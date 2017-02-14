Louis Tomlinson Reveals the Surprising Way He Met Steve Aoki

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki have been taking the music world by storm with their hit “Just Hold On” but they didn’t meet too long ago!

While making an appearance on The Late, Late Show, Louis revealed that he met Steve by sliding into his DMs!

“I was on holiday with my friends in Vegas and we went to watch one of Steve‘s shows…it was unbelievable and after the night out, maybe a little bit tipsy, I sent Steve a message saying ‘maybe we should work together,’” he explained.

Louis added, “Apparently it works! And it does!”

Check out Louis and Steve‘s performance below…



Louis Tomlinson & Steve Aoki Perform “Just Hold On” on The Late Late Show

