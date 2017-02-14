Top Stories
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 5:50 pm

Louis Tomlinson Reveals the Surprising Way He Met Steve Aoki

Louis Tomlinson Reveals the Surprising Way He Met Steve Aoki

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki have been taking the music world by storm with their hit “Just Hold On” but they didn’t meet too long ago!

While making an appearance on The Late, Late Show, Louis revealed that he met Steve by sliding into his DMs!

“I was on holiday with my friends in Vegas and we went to watch one of Steve‘s shows…it was unbelievable and after the night out, maybe a little bit tipsy, I sent Steve a message saying ‘maybe we should work together,’” he explained.

Louis added, “Apparently it works! And it does!”

Check out Louis and Steve‘s performance below…


Louis Tomlinson & Steve Aoki Perform “Just Hold On” on The Late Late Show

Click inside to watch the duo’s entire interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
louis tomlinson steve aoki james corden late late show 01
louis tomlinson steve aoki james corden late late show 02
louis tomlinson steve aoki james corden late late show 03

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Louis Tomlinson, Steve Aoki

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here