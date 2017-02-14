Luke Evans Debuts Gaston Clip from 'Beauty & The Beast' - Watch Now!

Luke Evans is playing Gaston in the upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast and he just debuted the first look at him singing the song “Gaston” in the film!

The 37-year-old actor made an appearance on Good Morning America to debut the clip on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

Later in the day, Luke stopped by the Build Series to promote his role in the film, in theaters on March 17.

“Very near the top, if not, the top,” Luke said on GMA about where he would rank this experience compared to other films he has made. “It’s Disney. You’re bringing an animated character, that people have known for so long, to life. It’s an honor, but it’s so much fun.”

