Madonna & Shay Mitchell Watch Pete Wentz Hit The Runway At Philipp Plein's Fashion Show!

Madonna keeps it cool and casual like the Pop Queen that she is while sitting in the front row of Philipp Plein‘s fashion show last night!

The 58-year-old entertainer was joined by Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, Dascha Polanco, Josh Lucas, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Olivia Culpo, Victor Cruz, Fat Joe and Remy Ma as they viewed the new collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at the New York Public Library on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

Hitting the runway at the presentation was Pete Wentz, Desiigner, Fetty Wap, Young Thug and Nas, who gave a special performance as well.

“Saluting NY and Philipp Plein for your very generous donation to @raisingmalawi,” Madonna captioned with her Instagram post. “Well Done on your first Show in The big đźŤŽ.”



A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner and Tyga were also in attendance!