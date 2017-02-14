Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 9:05 pm

Malia Obama Gets Back to Work at Harvey Weinstein Internship

Malia Obama Gets Back to Work at Harvey Weinstein Internship

Malia Obama is continuing her internship with movie producer Harvey Weinstein!

The 18-year-old daughter of former president Barack Obama was spotted as she headed into the company’s office building on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

Malia was keeping it casual for the afternoon in the office, where she is reportedly reading through scripts to present to executives.

Just a few days earlier, rapper Drake took to his Instagram to share a photo with Malia and Barack from their time in the White House.

“Got off stage and saw this in my email. Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g,” he captioned the image.
malia obama heads to internship nyc 01
malia obama heads to internship nyc 02
malia obama heads to internship nyc 03
