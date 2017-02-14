Top Stories
Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Matt Damon & Jimmy Kimmel Feud Over Baby's Paternity - Watch Now!

Matt Damon & Jimmy Kimmel Feud Over Baby's Paternity - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney have a baby on the way – but his arch nemesis Matt Damon joined the couple for a hilarious Valentine’s Day sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In the sketch, it’s revealed that Matt could be the father of Molly‘s baby, so the couple goes on the Maury show (where Maury is played by Martin Short) to determine the paternity of the child.

“Why don’t we let the baby decide?” Matt says. “Hello, baby! We don’t know if you’re a boy or a girl, but we have a choice of daddies. One daddy could be an Emmy loser…Other daddy could be an Oscar winner. Do you want to play with Daddy’s Oscar?”

Watch the whole sketch below to find out who the father is!
