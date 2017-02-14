Melania Trump Thanks Emily Ratajkowski for Defending Her Against Slut Shaming
Melania Trump took to Twitter to thank actress and model Emily Ratajkowski for defending her after a reporter called her a “hooker.”
The 46-year-old First Lady took sent out the tweet, “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady.”
At the time of this publishing, the tweet has thousands of likes and retweets.
See it below.
Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017