Melania Trump Thanks Emily Ratajkowski for Defending Her Against Slut Shaming

Melania Trump took to Twitter to thank actress and model Emily Ratajkowski for defending her after a reporter called her a “hooker.”

The 46-year-old First Lady took sent out the tweet, “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady.”

At the time of this publishing, the tweet has thousands of likes and retweets.

