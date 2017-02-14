Top Stories
'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele &amp; Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 10:30 am

Melania Trump Thanks Emily Ratajkowski for Defending Her Against Slut Shaming

Melania Trump took to Twitter to thank actress and model Emily Ratajkowski for defending her after a reporter called her a “hooker.”

The 46-year-old First Lady took sent out the tweet, “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady.”

At the time of this publishing, the tweet has thousands of likes and retweets.

See it below.
