Top Stories
Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 10:00 pm

Michael Phelps Wins Comeback of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards!

Michael Phelps Wins Comeback of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards!

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole look red hot as they arrive on the red carpet for the Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday night (February 14) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Inside the event, the 31-year-old Olympic swimmer was awarded with Comeback of the Year after his historic run at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael Phelps

Earlier that day, Nicole took to Instagram to wish her husband a Happy Valentine’s Day!

Check out her sweet post below.
Just Jared on Facebook
michael phelps wins comeback of the year 01
michael phelps wins comeback of the year 02
michael phelps wins comeback of the year 03
michael phelps wins comeback of the year 04
michael phelps wins comeback of the year 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson, Sports, Valentine's Day

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here