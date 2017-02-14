Michael Phelps Wins Comeback of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards!

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole look red hot as they arrive on the red carpet for the Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday night (February 14) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Inside the event, the 31-year-old Olympic swimmer was awarded with Comeback of the Year after his historic run at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

Earlier that day, Nicole took to Instagram to wish her husband a Happy Valentine’s Day!

