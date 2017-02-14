Natalie Portman & Her Mom Run Errands Together

Natalie Portman has her hands full as she makes her way out of a pharmacy on Tuesday afternoon (February 14) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress showed off her major baby bump in a navy coat over a floral-printed dress.

Natalie was joined by her mom Shelley Stevens as they spent the afternoon running errands together.

Natalie is currently expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. The two are already parents to 5-year-old son Aleph.

