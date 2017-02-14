Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 10:54 pm

Natalie Portman & Her Mom Run Errands Together

Natalie Portman & Her Mom Run Errands Together

Natalie Portman has her hands full as she makes her way out of a pharmacy on Tuesday afternoon (February 14) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress showed off her major baby bump in a navy coat over a floral-printed dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie was joined by her mom Shelley Stevens as they spent the afternoon running errands together.

Natalie is currently expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. The two are already parents to 5-year-old son Aleph.

10+ pictures inside of Natalie Portman baby bumping around town…
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman mom run errands together 01
natalie portman mom run errands together 02
natalie portman mom run errands together 03
natalie portman mom run errands together 04
natalie portman mom run errands together 05
natalie portman mom run errands together 06
natalie portman mom run errands together 07
natalie portman mom run errands together 08
natalie portman mom run errands together 09
natalie portman mom run errands together 10
natalie portman mom run errands together 11
natalie portman mom run errands together 12

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Natalie Portman, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here