'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 10:23 am

Netflix Releases First 'Stranger Things' Season Two Stills!

The highly-anticipated second season of Netflix hit Stranger Things is underway with these first look photos!

If you haven’t been following the buzzworthy show, it’s set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air.

As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

The characters featured in the new stills include Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Jim (David Harbour), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).

Mark your calendars – Stranger Things season two premieres on Halloween.
Photos: Netflix
