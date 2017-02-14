Top Stories
'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele &amp; Naya Rivera's Feud

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 10:41 am

PewDiePie's Show Cancelled By YouTube After Anti-Semitic Comments

PewDiePie's Show Cancelled By YouTube After Anti-Semitic Comments

YouTube has dropped PewDiePie after his anti-Semitic “jokes” were revealed, TMZ has learned.

His show was supposed to have a second season on the video sharing website, but that will no longer be happening. This news comes one day after Disney’s Maker Studios cut ties with the video star.

PewDiePie - whose real name is Felix Kjellberg – apparently had anti-Semitic imagery and jokes throughout some of his videos. We won’t repeat any of his “jokes” here. He had 53 million followers on his channel, and was once considered YouTube’s biggest star.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: PewDiePie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here