PewDiePie's Show Cancelled By YouTube After Anti-Semitic Comments

YouTube has dropped PewDiePie after his anti-Semitic “jokes” were revealed, TMZ has learned.

His show was supposed to have a second season on the video sharing website, but that will no longer be happening. This news comes one day after Disney’s Maker Studios cut ties with the video star.

PewDiePie - whose real name is Felix Kjellberg – apparently had anti-Semitic imagery and jokes throughout some of his videos. We won’t repeat any of his “jokes” here. He had 53 million followers on his channel, and was once considered YouTube’s biggest star.