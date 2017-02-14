Rachel Lindsay Confirmed as 'Bachelorette' 2017!

The rumors are true – Rachel Lindsay has been confirmed at the next Bachelorette!

On tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, it was announced that the 31-year-old lawyer is officially the next woman to look for love on the show.

The revelation comes as a bit of a spoiler, as Rachel is still currently a contender on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor.

“We’re a couple weeks out from filming, we’re ready to get this started. I’m ready to find love, find a husband…I’m looking for someone who’s ready for what I’m ready for,” Rachel explained.

This announcement means that Rachel will officially be the first black Bachelorette.

Check out the announcement in the video below…



Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Next Bachelorette