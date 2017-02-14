Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 12:31 am

Rachel Lindsay Confirmed as 'Bachelorette' 2017!

The rumors are true – Rachel Lindsay has been confirmed at the next Bachelorette!

On tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, it was announced that the 31-year-old lawyer is officially the next woman to look for love on the show.

The revelation comes as a bit of a spoiler, as Rachel is still currently a contender on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor.

“We’re a couple weeks out from filming, we’re ready to get this started. I’m ready to find love, find a husband…I’m looking for someone who’s ready for what I’m ready for,” Rachel explained.

This announcement means that Rachel will officially be the first black Bachelorette.

Check out the announcement in the video below…


Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Next Bachelorette
