Rachel Lindsay Opens Up About Becoming First African American 'Bachelorette'
Rachel Lindsay was named the newest Bachelorette last night, and she appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss the big step!
“I’m a skeptical person, so I was definitely — I was excited that they asked me to do it but equally nervous,” the 31-year-old lawyer, who is currently competing on Nick Viall‘s season, said on the show. “But when I started to weigh out the pros and cons I decided that this is too good of an opportunity to turn away.”
“I’m honored to have this opportunity and to represent myself as an African-American woman. I just hope that people rally behind me like they did in Nick’s season,” Rachel continued. “I’m just trying to find love. Even though I’m an African-American woman, it’s no different than any other Bachelorette.”
“I just like to keep it 100 and keep it real,” she added. “I just figured that if I keep true to myself, then it will be a successful show.”