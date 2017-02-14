Top Stories
'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 12:10 pm

Ruth Negga on Hollywood: 'There's a Huge Amount of Luck Involved'

Ruth Negga on Hollywood: 'There's a Huge Amount of Luck Involved'

Ruth Negga takes one of the cover of AnOther Spring Summer, available this coming Thursday!

Also featured on individual covers are Miuccia Prada and Mia Goth.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Oscar nominated actress had to share:

On doing her movie Loving: “As a person of color, you can’t be ignorant of the fact that there are stories about race to be told, and I wanted to be part of that.”

On finding success: “I feel very lucky to be doing what I’m doing, like all art, there’s an unquantifiable aspect to this job, and there is a huge amount of luck involved. But luck is a funny thing; good or bad, it plays an important part in everything.”

For more from Ruth, visit AnotherMag.com.
ruth negga another mag 01
ruth negga another mag 02
ruth negga another mag 03
ruth negga another mag 04
ruth negga another mag 05

Credit: Collier Schorr/Another
