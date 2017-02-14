Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 3:10 pm

Scarlett Johansson on Monogamy: I Don't Think It's Natural to Be Monogamous

Scarlett Johansson on Monogamy: I Don't Think It's Natural to Be Monogamous

Scarlett Johansson is featured in the March/April 2017 issue of Playboy.

Here’s what the 32-year-old Ghost in the Shell star had to share:

On marriage: “I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone—the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

On leadership ad the election: “A leader cannot be successful if they’re not able to be vulnerable, curious, compassionate, to have humility.”

For more from Scarlett, visit Playboy.com.
scarlett johansson poses playboy 01
scarlett johansson poses playboy 02

Credit: Jake Chessum/Playboy
