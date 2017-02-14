Scarlett Johansson on Monogamy: I Don't Think It's Natural to Be Monogamous

Scarlett Johansson is featured in the March/April 2017 issue of Playboy.

Here’s what the 32-year-old Ghost in the Shell star had to share:

On marriage: “I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone—the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

On leadership ad the election: “A leader cannot be successful if they’re not able to be vulnerable, curious, compassionate, to have humility.”

