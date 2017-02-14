Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Want to Make Things Official

Things are reportedly getting serious for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd!

The new couple, who have been dating for about a month, are falling hard and want to make things official.

“They are falling for each other,” a source revealed to E! News.

They added, “The Weeknd has told [Selena] how much he cares for her,” and thinks she’s “gorgeous” and makes her “feel really confident.”

“Abel is proud to have Selena by his side,” they explained.

Selena and The Weeknd have reportedly even met each other’s close friends!

Although the couple didn’t attend the Grammys together, they are reportedly trying to keep public appearances minimal so they can truly get to know each other.