Top Stories
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 6:47 pm

Shailene Woodley Wishes She Took a Better Mug Shot Photo

Shailene Woodley Wishes She Took a Better Mug Shot Photo

Shailene Woodley is getting candid about her October 2016 arrest.

The 25-year-old Big Little Lies actress opened up about protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline during her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shailene Woodley

“I wish I’d known that this was going to be as public as it was,” Shai said of her mug shot. “I would have made, like, a face. I’m just looking at the person, like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?’”

He mom was with her at the time, Shai explained, “I handed her my phone and I was like, ‘Keep recording.’ I can’t imagine what it would be like to watch your daughter be handcuffed and taken away.”


Shailene Woodley on Colbert 2/13/17
Just Jared on Facebook
shailene woodley mugshot stephen colbert 01
shailene woodley mugshot stephen colbert 02

Photos: Timothy Kuratek/CBS
Posted to: Shailene Woodley, Stephen Colbert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here