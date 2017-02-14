Shailene Woodley Wishes She Took a Better Mug Shot Photo

Shailene Woodley is getting candid about her October 2016 arrest.

The 25-year-old Big Little Lies actress opened up about protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline during her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

“I wish I’d known that this was going to be as public as it was,” Shai said of her mug shot. “I would have made, like, a face. I’m just looking at the person, like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?’”

He mom was with her at the time, Shai explained, “I handed her my phone and I was like, ‘Keep recording.’ I can’t imagine what it would be like to watch your daughter be handcuffed and taken away.”



Shailene Woodley on Colbert 2/13/17