'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 1:59 pm

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover and model is set to be revealed tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

There’s been so much anticipation leading up to the reveal as to who the lucky lady will be that will grace this year’s cover.

Ashley Graham, Irina Shayk, Chrissy Teigen, and more notable names have been on the cover in recent years.

In anticipation of tonight, let’s take a look back at some of the past covers!

Click through the slideshow to see the Sports Illustrated covers over the years…
Credit: Sports Illustrated
