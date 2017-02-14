Supergirl's Laura Benanti Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Patrick Brown!

Laura Benanti has become a mom!

The 37-year-old Tony-winning actress and her husband Patrick Brown have welcomed a baby girl into the world. She gave birth to a Valentine’s Day baby on Tuesday (February 14).

“Laura gave birth to a healthy and beautiful baby girl at 3:33pm eastern this afternoon,” her rep told JustJared.com in a statement.

The baby’s name and other details are currently unknown.

In addition to her work on Supergirl, Laura has appeared on Nashville and NBC’s The Sound of Music Live. She is a Broadway veteran and most recently starred in the musical She Loves Me.

Congratulations to the happy family on the great news!