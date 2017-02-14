Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 11:40 pm

Tom Brady Says Patriots' Visit to White House is Not Political

Tom Brady will be visiting the White House with his New England Patriots teammates after winning the Super Bowl earlier this month and he says that the visit is not political.

The 39-year-old quarterback has a long-standing friendship with President Trump and whether or not he supported him throughout his presidential campaign constantly made headlines.

Tom says that “everybody has their own choice” and players that don’t want to go to the White House are not obligated to.

Click inside to read what else Tom Brady said…

“It really is a great experience,” Tom said on NBC Sports’ radio show PFT Live (via Huffington Post). “Putting politics aside, it never was a political thing. At least, it never was to me. It meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team, with your teammates. Everyone has their own choice. It’s an offseason. These days are valuable for everybody. You only get so much time with your family and friends, and if people don’t want to go they don’t want to go and that’s their choice.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Tom Brady

