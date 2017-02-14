Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 3:35 pm

Tony Romo's Wife Candice Pregnant with Third Child!

Tony Romo's Wife Candice Pregnant with Third Child!

Tony Romo and his wife Candice are expecting their third child!

The 30-year-old sister of Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford told a radio station, “We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August.”

Tony, 36, was made the backup quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys this season when Dak Prescott replaced him after an injury. There are rumors Tony will be traded or released during this NFL offseason, so we’re not sure where he will be playing come the Fall.

The couple have two sons, Hawkins, 4, and Rivers, 2.

Congrats to Tony and his wife on the news!

Photos: Getty
