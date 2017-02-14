Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 12:34 am

Watch Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet in New 'Call Me by Your Name' Clip (Video)

Watch Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet in New 'Call Me by Your Name' Clip (Video)

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet‘s Call Me by Your Name characters meet each other for the first time in this new clip from the upcoming film!

The drama tells the story of a romance between a seventeen-year-old boy (Timothee) and a summer guest (Armie) at his parents’ cliffside mansion on the Italian Riviera.

The two premiered the film at the 2017 Berlinale International Film Festival on Monday (February 13) in Berlin, Germany. They also stepped out for the press conference and photo call at Grand Hyatt Hotel that same day.

They were joined by their co-stars Victoire du Bois, Esther Garrel, Amira Casar, and director Luca Guadagnino.

Call Me by Your Name premiered at Sundance last month and will reportedly hit theaters later this year. Watch the new clip below! (via The Film Stage)


Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

FYI: Armie is wearing Burberry with J Brand pants at the press conference and photo call.

30+ pictures inside of Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet, and more at the premiere…

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Movies, Timothee Chalamet

