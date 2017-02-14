Top Stories
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 8:03 pm

Would Ryan Seacrest Host 'America's Got Talent'? Here's His Answer!

Would Ryan Seacrest Host 'America's Got Talent'? Here's His Answer!

Now that Nick Cannon has decided to quit his position as the host of America’s Got Talent, a lot of people are wondering who the new host could be and all eyes are on Ryan Seacrest.

The former American Idol host seems like a perfect choice now that the show is off the air and it would also reunite him with Simon Cowell, one of the original Idol judges who is now a judge on AGT.

TMZ caught up with Ryan and asked him if he would take the gig.

“First I’m hearing about that!” Ryan said when asked if he’s joining the show. “It’s a fantastic show. That show can be around forever. Simon created a hit.”

When asked to give a definitive yes or no on if he would accept the gig if he is offered it, Ryan declined to answer. Watch the video below!
America's Got Talent, Nick Cannon, Ryan Seacrest, Television

