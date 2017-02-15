Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 6:00 am

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Opens Up About His Age Gap From Wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Opens Up About His Age Gap From Wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is opening about the criticism and he wife Sam Taylor-Johnson faced when they got married back in 2012.

The 26-year-old Nocturnal Animals and the 49-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey faced a lot of unwanted attention due to their age gap.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

“The attention was intrusive. But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, ‘Oh, f–k it’ instead of wanting to rip someone’s head off for asking questions I don’t like,” Aaron told New York Magazine.

The couple got married back in June of 2012 and have two daughters together – Wylda, 6, and Romy, 5.

Also pictured inside: Aaron, Sam, and Tom Ford make their way through Heathrow Airport on Monday (February 13) in London, England.
Just Jared on Facebook
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 01
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 01
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 02
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 02
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 03
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 03
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 04
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 04
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 05
aaron opens up about age gap from wife sam 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Aaron Johnson, Sam Taylor Wood, Tom Ford

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sofia Vergara's embryos battle with ex Nick Loeb is heating up - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong - Gossip Cop
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell spend Valentine's Day together - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange promote their new show Feud in New York City - Lainey Gossip
  • Harrison Ford involved in another plane incident - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here