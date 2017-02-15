Aaron Taylor-Johnson Opens Up About His Age Gap From Wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is opening about the criticism and he wife Sam Taylor-Johnson faced when they got married back in 2012.

The 26-year-old Nocturnal Animals and the 49-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey faced a lot of unwanted attention due to their age gap.

“The attention was intrusive. But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, ‘Oh, f–k it’ instead of wanting to rip someone’s head off for asking questions I don’t like,” Aaron told New York Magazine.

The couple got married back in June of 2012 and have two daughters together – Wylda, 6, and Romy, 5.

Also pictured inside: Aaron, Sam, and Tom Ford make their way through Heathrow Airport on Monday (February 13) in London, England.