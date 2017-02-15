Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 2:21 am

Adam Levine Talks About His Daughter & More on 'Ellen'

Adam Levine Talks About His Daughter & More on 'Ellen'

Adam Levine gives a hug to Ellen DeGeneres after appearing on her talk show for an episode airing on Wednesday (February 15).

The 37-year-old entertainer opened up about receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where his daughter Dusty Rose made her first appearance at a public event. “She’s unbelievable. I’m so in love with her, it’s crazy,” he said about his baby girl.

Adam also opened up about his The Voice co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani being a couple while filming the upcoming season.

There was even a performance from Maroon 5 to debut their new single “Cold!”


Adam Levine Talks His Daughter and ‘Voice’ Co-Stars

Click inside to watch another video from the appearance…


Adam Levine on Maroon 5′s New Music
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Adam Levine, Ellen DeGeneres

