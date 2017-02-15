Adam Levine Talks About His Daughter & More on 'Ellen'

Adam Levine gives a hug to Ellen DeGeneres after appearing on her talk show for an episode airing on Wednesday (February 15).

The 37-year-old entertainer opened up about receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where his daughter Dusty Rose made her first appearance at a public event. “She’s unbelievable. I’m so in love with her, it’s crazy,” he said about his baby girl.

Adam also opened up about his The Voice co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani being a couple while filming the upcoming season.

There was even a performance from Maroon 5 to debut their new single “Cold!”



Adam Levine on Maroon 5′s New Music