Wed, 15 February 2017 at 1:45 pm

Ashton Kutcher Blows a Kiss to Senator John McCain - Watch Now!

Ashton Kutcher Blows a Kiss to Senator John McCain - Watch Now!

Ashton Kutcher attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Ending Modern Slavery: Building on Success at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday (February 15) in Washington, DC.

To lighten the mood before the hearing began, Senator John McCain spoke directly to the actor, saying, “Ashton, you were better looking in the movies.”

In response, Ashton blew the Senator a kiss from across the room.

C-SPAN caught the moment on camera and you can watch it below…
