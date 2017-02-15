Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 7:54 pm

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out Against Modern Day Slavery (Video)

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out Against Modern Day Slavery (Video)

Ashton Kutcher is speaking out about some extremely important issues.

The 39-year-old actor and philanthropist testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about modern day slavery on Wednesday (February 15) in Washington D.C.

Ashton, who is co-founder of Thorn, a non-profit organization that “drives technology innovation to fight the sexual exploitation of children,” asked Congress to act to end the horrors faced by women and children around the globe.

“The right to pursue happiness for so many is stripped away — it’s raped, it’s abused, it’s taken by force, fraud, or coercion. It is sold for the momentary happiness of another,” Ashton said during a 15 minute speech.

He went on to to talk about the horrors of slavery, especially aimed at children, and how he hopes that Thorn can play a role in ending the tragedies.

Watch some of Ashton’s speech below…

Pictured inside: Ashton‘s wife Mila Kunis running errands on Wednesday (January 15) in Los Angeles.

Just Jared on Facebook
ashton kutcher speaks out against mondern day slavery 01
ashton kutcher speaks out against mondern day slavery 02
ashton kutcher speaks out against mondern day slavery 03
ashton kutcher speaks out against mondern day slavery 04
ashton kutcher speaks out against mondern day slavery 05
ashton kutcher speaks out against mondern day slavery 06
ashton kutcher speaks out against mondern day slavery 07
ashton kutcher speaks out against mondern day slavery 08
ashton kutcher speaks out against mondern day slavery 09

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, Getty
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sofia Vergara's embryos battle with ex Nick Loeb is heating up - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong - Gossip Cop
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell spend Valentine's Day together - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange promote their new show Feud in New York City - Lainey Gossip
  • Harrison Ford involved in another plane incident - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here