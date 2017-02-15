Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out Against Modern Day Slavery (Video)

Ashton Kutcher is speaking out about some extremely important issues.

The 39-year-old actor and philanthropist testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about modern day slavery on Wednesday (February 15) in Washington D.C.

Ashton, who is co-founder of Thorn, a non-profit organization that “drives technology innovation to fight the sexual exploitation of children,” asked Congress to act to end the horrors faced by women and children around the globe.

“The right to pursue happiness for so many is stripped away — it’s raped, it’s abused, it’s taken by force, fraud, or coercion. It is sold for the momentary happiness of another,” Ashton said during a 15 minute speech.

He went on to to talk about the horrors of slavery, especially aimed at children, and how he hopes that Thorn can play a role in ending the tragedies.

Watch some of Ashton’s speech below…

