Ashton Sanders Opens Up About How 'Moonlight' Changed His Life

Ashton Sanders covers the latest issue of Dazed magazine, on stands February 16th.

The 21-year-old Moonlight actor also shared the cover with actress Amandla Stenberg. Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Ashton on how Moonlight has impacted him: “Moonlight has changed my life externally, but also internally…spiritually as well. Mentally.”

Amandla on cutting her hair off: “It was emotional, because I understood how my hair had been a symbol of self-love and self-acceptance for some people, and I understood how having that representation was important to some young girls. Now I feel like self-acceptance has nothing to do with my hair. I feel like my belief in myself – my acceptance of myself, my ethnicity, my blackness, my everything – is there whether or not I have hair. And so I think it was important for a period to have my hair be a symbol of self-love, but now I know that my self-love is there, whether I’m bald or have a full ’fro.”

Ashton on his character in Moonlight: “To be that lonely at such a young age for so long, you would feel a certain type of way. That is how deeply I dug into his personality. Even talking about it right now, man, it’s super sad, and you feel it. I had withdrawals from playing Chiron.”

Amandla on using her platform for change: “I’ve been thinking about this a lot recently because, growing up having this platform, I feel a consistent responsibility to utilise it well. I think, for a long amount of time, the most effective thing was to use my platform to speak out openly about the topics that were important to me, such as cultural appropriation, black women feeling their power and learning how to have self-confidence – especially black teenage girls. That was really important for me for a period, but I’m not sure it’s the most effective (thing) any more. I feel like social media is a little oversaturated with some of those conversations – not to say that they aren’t important – but I think now is a really critical moment to move from conversations to action.”

