Bella Hadid Channels Kate Moss in Sexy 'V' Magazine Photo Shoot

Bella Hadid is channeling her inner Kate Moss for this sexy V magazine photo shoot, where she showed her bare chest.

The 20-year-old model was photographed by Mario Sorrenti, who is the same photographer who shot Kate‘s Calvin Klein campaign back in the early 1990s. See the similarities between the two photo shoots here!

“I feel so lucky to be able to work with someone who I look up to so much. He is such an incredible energy on and off set and so much fun to work with. I feel really grateful to have been able to work with Mario again for V Magazine. Thank you, Mario,” Bella said (via WWD) about the shoot.