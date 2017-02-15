Bella Hadid Explains Why She Cried During Two NYFW Shows

Bella Hadid walks the runway to close the show at the Oscar de la Renta fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday (February 13) at Skylight Clarkson Sq. in New York City.

The 20-year-old model had a busy day as she also walked the runway for Zadig & Voltaire and attended an event for Tag Heuer.

Leona Lewis was on hand at the Tag Heuer event to name Bella as the new face of the brand!

In a new interview, Bella explained why she cried twice during fashion week. The first time was during the Prabal Gurung fashion show.

“I went out and walked, and right before finale, when Prabal was about to go walk, I saw him tearing up and I just started crying because it was such a beautiful, moving show,” she told Fashionista. “Everybody in the audience was crying during the finale; it was really, really powerful and I’m really proud of him. It was incredible.”

Click inside to read about the second time she cried…

The second time that Bella cried was during the Oscar de la Renta show.

“I mean, literally, I also cried! I don’t know if it’s just a very emotional week, but that show has always been something really big to me. It’s such an iconic brand and I’ve always looked up to the designers. I cried when I got the show in general, and then when I heard I was closing, I was at a loss for words,” she said. “[That dress] was so beautiful; when I first tried it on, it was so incredible.”