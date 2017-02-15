Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 12:26 am

Bella Hadid Explains Why She Cried During Two NYFW Shows

Bella Hadid Explains Why She Cried During Two NYFW Shows

Bella Hadid walks the runway to close the show at the Oscar de la Renta fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday (February 13) at Skylight Clarkson Sq. in New York City.

The 20-year-old model had a busy day as she also walked the runway for Zadig & Voltaire and attended an event for Tag Heuer.

Leona Lewis was on hand at the Tag Heuer event to name Bella as the new face of the brand!

In a new interview, Bella explained why she cried twice during fashion week. The first time was during the Prabal Gurung fashion show.

“I went out and walked, and right before finale, when Prabal was about to go walk, I saw him tearing up and I just started crying because it was such a beautiful, moving show,” she told Fashionista. “Everybody in the audience was crying during the finale; it was really, really powerful and I’m really proud of him. It was incredible.”

Click inside to read about the second time she cried…

The second time that Bella cried was during the Oscar de la Renta show.

“I mean, literally, I also cried! I don’t know if it’s just a very emotional week, but that show has always been something really big to me. It’s such an iconic brand and I’ve always looked up to the designers. I cried when I got the show in general, and then when I heard I was closing, I was at a loss for words,” she said. “[That dress] was so beautiful; when I first tried it on, it was so incredible.”
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 01
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 02
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 03
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 04
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 05
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 06
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 07
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 08
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 09
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 10
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 11
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 12
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 13
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 14
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 15
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 16
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 17
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 18
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 19
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 20
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 21
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 22
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 23
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 24
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 25
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 26
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 27
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 28
bella hadid explains why she cried during two nyfw shows 29

Photos: Starpix/Just Jared, Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Bella Hadid, Leona Lewis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here