Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 8:00 am

Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, & Joan Smalls Look Fierce for Brandon Maxwell's Runway!

Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, and Joan Smalls strut their stuff on the runway at the Brandon Maxwell fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday night (February 14) in New York City.

The three ladies all rocked some fierce eye makeup and black dresses while walking in the show.

Bella opened up this week about how she has been having an emotional time during fashion week and she already cried twice.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Bella Hadid, Brandon Maxwell, Fashion, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn

