Wed, 15 February 2017 at 8:44 am

Blake Lively Already Started Teaching Her Young Daughters About Beauty Standards

Blake Lively wants everyone to know just how many people it takes to get her red carpet ready.

“We have really unrealistic beauty standards and beauty norms,” the 29-year-old actress told Refinery29. “What you’re seeing on red carpets and in magazines takes a lot of effort and a lot of people. People don’t understand that it’s all very constructed. What little girls are seeing isn’t what [these celebrities] look like when they wake up in the morning — even though it’s no less beautiful.”

About how this has effected her as a parent to two daughters (James, 2, and Ines, who was born in September), Blake said, “There’s this awareness of what they’re going to be exposed to and what they grow up seeing. For me, it’s important for my daughters to know that it’s not real life. They’re seeing me dressed up in all this hair and makeup, but they also see me without that. I want them to see both sides, because there is never just one side.”

Photos: Getty
