Blake Lively Celebrated Valentine's Day Early With Ryan Reynolds Because He Was 'So Excited'

Blake Lively is opening up about what went down on her Valentine’s Day with hubby Ryan Reynolds!

“I actually already celebrated Valentine’s Day with my husband [Ryan Reynolds] because he was so excited,” the 29-year-old actress told Vogue while attending L’Oreal Paris’ Galentine’s soiree. “I wasn’t prepared. He’s a much better wife than me.”

Pictured: Blake all smiles while attending the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 Runway Show alongside her sister Robyn as part of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the presentation was Emily Ratajkowski, Jourdan Dunn, Deepika Padukone, Sistine Stallone and editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Blake is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

