Carlos Santana Apologizes for Saying Beyonce is 'Not a Singer'

Carlos Santana is in some hot water after saying Beyonce is “not a singer.”

In an interview, the 69-year-old performer explained why he thought Adele won the Album of the Year Grammy over Beyonce.

“I think that Adele won because she can sing sing,” he said. “With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music – music to model a dress – she’s not a singer singer, with all respect to her.”

After the huge backlash, he responded on Facebook, “I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand. My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.