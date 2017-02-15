Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 12:03 pm

CeeLo Green Denies He Was In That Gold Suit at Grammys

CeeLo Green Denies He Was In That Gold Suit at Grammys
  • CeeLo claims he was not dressed in that gold number at the GrammysTMZ
  • You have to see Kendall Jenner‘s pink Chanel suit – Just Jared Jr
  • Whoopi Goldberg is defending Tiffany Trump – Gossip Cop
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had a romantic weekend - Lainey Gossip
  • Kate Upton scores her third Sports Illustrated cover – TooFab
  • What could Niall Horan‘s tweet mean? – MTV
  • Fashion Week’s most important moments so far – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
ceelo green denies this is him 01
ceelo green denies this is him 02
ceelo green denies this is him 03
ceelo green denies this is him 04
ceelo green denies this is him 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: CeeLo Green, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sofia Vergara's embryos battle with ex Nick Loeb is heating up - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong - Gossip Cop
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell spend Valentine's Day together - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange promote their new show Feud in New York City - Lainey Gossip
  • Harrison Ford involved in another plane incident - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here