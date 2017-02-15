Wed, 15 February 2017 at 12:03 pm
CeeLo Green Denies He Was In That Gold Suit at Grammys
- CeeLo claims he was not dressed in that gold number at the Grammys – TMZ
- You have to see Kendall Jenner‘s pink Chanel suit – Just Jared Jr
- Whoopi Goldberg is defending Tiffany Trump – Gossip Cop
- Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had a romantic weekend - Lainey Gossip
- Kate Upton scores her third Sports Illustrated cover – TooFab
- What could Niall Horan‘s tweet mean? – MTV
- Fashion Week’s most important moments so far – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: CeeLo Green, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet