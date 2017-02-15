Darren Criss & Edgar Ramirez Will Star in 'Versace: American Crime Story'!

The third season of American Crime Story has officially begun finding its cast!

Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez are the first stars to sign on for Ryan Murphy‘s Versace: American Crime Story, which follows the 1997 murder of designer Gianni Versace, Variety confirms.

Edgar will be playing Gianni as Darren will play his murderer Andrew Cunanan.

This will be the third time Darren and Ryan have teamed up together after Glee and American Horror Story.

There was a rumor going around that Lady Gaga would play Donatella Versace in the show, but Ryan ended those rumors sharing that her busy schedule wouldn’t work with shooting.