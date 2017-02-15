Did You Know Kelly Rohrbach Is a Great Golfer?!

We know that Kelly Rohrbach is a gorgeous model and we’re soon going to see her acting chops in the upcoming movie Baywatch, but did you know she’s also a great golfer?!

The 27-year-old model played golf in college while attending Georgetown University and she recently played in the AT&T Celebrity Pro-Am.

“They don’t call it pebble beach for nothing!” Kelly captioned the below Instagram video.

Kelly tested her putting skills against pro golfer Jordan Spieth while wearing the new new Under Armour Spieth One golf shoe at an event on Monday (February 13) in Malibu, Calif. She “held her own” against the champ, according to Golf Digest!