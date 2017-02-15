Diego Luna Makes Gesture Of Peace & Unity At Berlin Film Fest!

Diego Luna is continuing to spread his message of peace and unity!

The 37-year-old Rogue One star along with reps of the Mexican film industry stood in front of the Berlin wall in protest against barriers and walls in a simple gesture towards peace and unity on Tuesday (February 14) in Berlin, Germany.

“There’s no need for walls!,” Diego wrote on his Twitter account.

That same day, Diego and fellow jury member Maggie Gyllenhaal hit the red carpet at the premiere of Beuys held as part of the 2017 Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palace.