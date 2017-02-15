Dr. Luke Responds to Alleged Kesha Body-Shaming Emails

Dr. Luke‘s legal team has responded to alleged emails released by Kesha‘s team, in which he criticized her efforts to lose weight.

The emails filed with the court this week include a June 2012 exchange between Dr. Luke and Kesha‘s manager Monica Cornia, in which he allegedly wrote, “We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. There have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan,” according to the New York Post.

Dr. Luke‘s Lawyer, Christine Lepera, responded in a statement, “Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives which is greatly damaging to them. It also shows the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha‘s own concerns over her weight.”

The statement continues, “Rather than agree to a thorough disclosure, Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without Court permission, three out-of-context emails which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern. For example, these emails do not show that the lyrics of ‘Crazy Kids’ were, in fact, rewritten at Kesha‘s request. Any claim by Kesha to the contrary is deceiving the public-just like her other meritless claims of wrongdoing by Dr. Luke.

