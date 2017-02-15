Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 7:03 pm

Evan Rachel Wood Makes Directorial Debut With Rebel & A Basketcase Music Video - Watch It!

Evan Rachel Wood Makes Directorial Debut With Rebel & A Basketcase Music Video - Watch It!

Evan Rachel Wood is making her directorial debut with a music video for her electric pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase!

The 29-year-old actress and musician helped create the music vid for the band’s latest single “Lightning Look” off of their eponymous EP.

The duo, which consists of Evan and artist Zach Villa, have been together since they met performing in a John Hughes Cabaret.

In the vid, Evan and Zach tell a tale of lost love inside of a roller skating rink.

Check out the entire music video below…


Rebel & A Basketcase – “Lightning Look”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Evan Rachel Wood, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sofia Vergara's embryos battle with ex Nick Loeb is heating up - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong - Gossip Cop
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell spend Valentine's Day together - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange promote their new show Feud in New York City - Lainey Gossip
  • Harrison Ford involved in another plane incident - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here