Evan Rachel Wood Makes Directorial Debut With Rebel & A Basketcase Music Video - Watch It!

Evan Rachel Wood is making her directorial debut with a music video for her electric pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase!

The 29-year-old actress and musician helped create the music vid for the band’s latest single “Lightning Look” off of their eponymous EP.

The duo, which consists of Evan and artist Zach Villa, have been together since they met performing in a John Hughes Cabaret.

In the vid, Evan and Zach tell a tale of lost love inside of a roller skating rink.

Check out the entire music video below…



Rebel & A Basketcase – “Lightning Look”