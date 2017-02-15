Gwen Stefani Chose Love After Divorce with Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is Revlon‘s brand new Global Ambassador for their “Choose Love” campaign!

While hosting Revlon’s #ChooseLove Valentine’s Day event on Tuesday (February 14) at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City, the 47-year-old entertainer talked about how her boyfriend Blake Shelton helped her heal and choose love after her highly publicized divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

“It’s just a very genuine love for makeup – and then on top of it, when they said it was going to be a ‘choose love’ campaign, I said it’s a parallel to, like, my own personal life right now, ’cause when you go through something personal and traumatic, you have a choice,” Gwen told Extra. “You have a choice to make something positive out of that, and that’s really what I did, and it was hard, but it was actually, like, I’m gonna do this – I’m gonna make a record out of this. I’m gonna pick myself up and make something great out of this. I’m in a really good, peaceful, like, grateful place right here.”



Gwen Stefani’s Love Manifesto | #ChooseLove | Revlon

Also pictured: Gwen making an appearance on the Today show to talk Revlon on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.