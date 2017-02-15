Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 10:56 am

Gwen Stefani Chose Love After Divorce with Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani Chose Love After Divorce with Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is Revlon‘s brand new Global Ambassador for their “Choose Love” campaign!

While hosting Revlon’s #ChooseLove Valentine’s Day event on Tuesday (February 14) at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City, the 47-year-old entertainer talked about how her boyfriend Blake Shelton helped her heal and choose love after her highly publicized divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

“It’s just a very genuine love for makeup – and then on top of it, when they said it was going to be a ‘choose love’ campaign, I said it’s a parallel to, like, my own personal life right now, ’cause when you go through something personal and traumatic, you have a choice,” Gwen told Extra. “You have a choice to make something positive out of that, and that’s really what I did, and it was hard, but it was actually, like, I’m gonna do this – I’m gonna make a record out of this. I’m gonna pick myself up and make something great out of this. I’m in a really good, peaceful, like, grateful place right here.”


Gwen Stefani’s Love Manifesto | #ChooseLove | Revlon

Also pictured: Gwen making an appearance on the Today show to talk Revlon on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
gwen stefani chose love after divorce with gavin rossdale 01
gwen stefani chose love after divorce with gavin rossdale 02
gwen stefani chose love after divorce with gavin rossdale 03
gwen stefani chose love after divorce with gavin rossdale 04
gwen stefani chose love after divorce with gavin rossdale 05
gwen stefani chose love after divorce with gavin rossdale 06
gwen stefani chose love after divorce with gavin rossdale 07

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gwen Stefani

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sofia Vergara's embryos battle with ex Nick Loeb is heating up - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong - Gossip Cop
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell spend Valentine's Day together - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange promote their new show Feud in New York City - Lainey Gossip
  • Harrison Ford involved in another plane incident - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here