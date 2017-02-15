Gwen Stefani Jokes Blake Shelton 'Forgot' About Valentine's Day

Gwen Stefani is gushing over boyfriend Blake Shelton and revealing what they did for Valentine’s Day this year.

The 47-year-old singer says that they were not in the same state, but he did do something sweet for her.

“We weren’t together. I was here and he was in Oklahoma. He forgot!” Gwen joked on The Today Show. “No, just kidding. I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts. It was fun. I mean, you know..,I’m in New York and he’s in Oklahoma.”

Gwen is busy promoting The Voice, which returns on February 27 at 8PM on NBC.

