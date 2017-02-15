Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 9:18 pm

Gwen Stefani Jokes Blake Shelton 'Forgot' About Valentine's Day

Gwen Stefani is gushing over boyfriend Blake Shelton and revealing what they did for Valentine’s Day this year.

The 47-year-old singer says that they were not in the same state, but he did do something sweet for her.

“We weren’t together. I was here and he was in Oklahoma. He forgot!” Gwen joked on The Today Show. “No, just kidding. I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts. It was fun. I mean, you know..,I’m in New York and he’s in Oklahoma.”

Gwen is busy promoting The Voice, which returns on February 27 at 8PM on NBC.

Gwen Stefani on The Today Show
gwen stefani blake shelton 2017 valentines day 01
gwen stefani blake shelton 2017 valentines day 02
gwen stefani blake shelton 2017 valentines day 03
gwen stefani blake shelton 2017 valentines day 04
gwen stefani blake shelton 2017 valentines day 05

