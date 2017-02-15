iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017: Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran & More Performing

Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran were just announced as performers at the upcoming 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The show is set to air on Sunday (March 5) at 8pm EST on TBS, TNT, and truTV with host Ryan Seacrest! Be sure to tune into the big show!

This year, Drake has the most nominations with 12, followed by The Chainsmokers with 11 nominations. See the full list of nominations in case you missed it!

Click inside to see the full list of performers for the show….

The Chainsmokers

Shawn Mendes

Thomas Rhett

Noah Cyrus

Big Sean

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

Ed Sheeran