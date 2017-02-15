'Jawbreaker' TV Reboot Headed to E! Network

If you were a big fan of the 1999 movie Jawbreaker, you may like this news.

The E! network is looking to reboot the film for television, according to THR.

The show is “a wild reimagining of the teen cult classic set in the fame-obsessed world of Beverly Hills” and “follows a new clique whose world is rocked by an accidental murder at a bachelorette party.”

Darren Stein, who wrote and directed the movie, is set to write the script with Faking It‘s George Northy.

If you don’t remember, the original film starred Rose McGowan, Julie Benz, Rebecca Gayheart, Charlotte Ayanna, and Judy Greer.