Jennifer Garner Runs a Marathon for Charity!

Jennifer Garner works up a sweat as she runs a marathon on Sunday (February 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress took part in the run for a fundraiser charity event in her neighborhood.

On Valentine’s Day, Jen was all smiles as she picked up her three kids – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4 – from school while she carried their jackets and backpacks.

Jen is currently working on her new animated film Amusement Park – which is set to hit theaters in 2018.

