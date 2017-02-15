Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 4:00 am

Jennifer Garner Runs a Marathon for Charity!

Jennifer Garner works up a sweat as she runs a marathon on Sunday (February 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress took part in the run for a fundraiser charity event in her neighborhood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

On Valentine’s Day, Jen was all smiles as she picked up her three kids – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4 – from school while she carried their jackets and backpacks.

Jen is currently working on her new animated film Amusement Park – which is set to hit theaters in 2018.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Garner over the weekend…
