Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 9:30 pm

John Legend Surprises Chrissy Teigen with Roses for Valentine's Day!

John Legend Surprises Chrissy Teigen with Roses for Valentine's Day!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are all smiles as they make their way into Giorgio Baldi restaurant for dinner on Tuesday night (February 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 31-year-old model showed off some skin in a lace top as her husband looked handsome in a black suit.

Earlier that day, John took to Instagram to show off his sweet Valentine’s Day gift to his wife and daughter Luna.

❤️

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

