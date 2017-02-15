Top Stories
Is The Weeknd Dissing Justin Bieber in New Song? Fans Think So!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 4:04 pm

Justin Bieber Named in Assault Lawsuit After Fight Last Year

Justin Bieber Named in Assault Lawsuit After Fight Last Year

Justin Bieber has been named in an assault lawsuit after allegedly getting into a physical fight last summer, according to TMZ.

The victim told police that Justin grabbed his sunglasses and when he proceeded to take a pic of Justin with the shades, he went into attack mode.

He claims that Justin and his crew engaged into a physical fight with him and he ended up in the hospital with various injuries, including a concussion.

The victim also claims that he’s been trying to settle out of court with Justin‘s team but it has been unsuccessful so he is filing the suit.

Justin has yet to comment on the incident.

